Altavilla (1-1) fired a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout in a 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Altavilla came on to deliver a solid seventh after Mike Leake's quality start, and he became the pitcher of record when Mitch Haniger blasted a 397-foot three-run shot in the home half of the frame. The 25-year-old right-hander has generated three consecutive scoreless efforts and is missing plenty of bats thus far in April, now having compiled seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings across four appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories