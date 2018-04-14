Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs first win Friday
Altavilla (1-1) fired a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout in a 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday.
Altavilla came on to deliver a solid seventh after Mike Leake's quality start, and he became the pitcher of record when Mitch Haniger blasted a 397-foot three-run shot in the home half of the frame. The 25-year-old right-hander has generated three consecutive scoreless efforts and is missing plenty of bats thus far in April, now having compiled seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings across four appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Takes first loss of season•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs hold in Opening Day win•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Strong spring continues Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Makes earlier-than-expected return Thursday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sidelined with ankle issue•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Impressive over 1.1 innings Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...