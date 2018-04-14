Altavilla (1-1) fired a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout in a 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Altavilla came on to deliver a solid seventh after Mike Leake's quality start, and he became the pitcher of record when Mitch Haniger blasted a 397-foot three-run shot in the home half of the frame. The 25-year-old right-hander has generated three consecutive scoreless efforts and is missing plenty of bats thus far in April, now having compiled seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings across four appearances.