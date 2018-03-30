Altavilla notched his first hold with a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 2-1 Opening Day win over the Indians.

After starter Felix Hernandez exited with one on and one out in the sixth, Altavilla came in to induce an inning-ending double play from Jose Ramirez. The 25-year-old right-hander cruised through spring with a 1.69 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 10.2 innings, so Thursday's season-opening effort was an extension of that stretch of impressive pitching. Altavilla logged 41 relief appearances for manager Scott Servais last season, and he projects for a similar workload at a minimum in middle relief and later-inning work in 2018.