Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs third win Friday
Altavilla (3-2) fired a perfect seventh inning in a win over the Tigers on Friday, recording a strikeout.
The right-handed reliever was particularly sharp, getting through his one frame on just 10 pitches, eight of which found the strike zone. The Mariners had just mounted an impressive five-run rally to overcome a 4-0 deficit in the visitors' half of the frame, affording Altavilla his third win of the season after Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz combined to close out the victory. Altavilla has impressed since returning from a stay on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury, generating four consecutive scoreless efforts in which he's allowed just one hit over 3.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless ninth in DL return•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Returns for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Impressive in first rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: First rehab outing set•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Begins rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart