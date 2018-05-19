Altavilla (3-2) fired a perfect seventh inning in a win over the Tigers on Friday, recording a strikeout.

The right-handed reliever was particularly sharp, getting through his one frame on just 10 pitches, eight of which found the strike zone. The Mariners had just mounted an impressive five-run rally to overcome a 4-0 deficit in the visitors' half of the frame, affording Altavilla his third win of the season after Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz combined to close out the victory. Altavilla has impressed since returning from a stay on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury, generating four consecutive scoreless efforts in which he's allowed just one hit over 3.1 innings.