Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla joined the Mariners for the season-opening series in Japan against the Athletics and allowed one hit and one walk while pitching one-third of an inning. The 26-year-old has been shuttled between Triple-A and the majors over the last three seasons and has a 3.28 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 85:36 K:BB across 79.2 major-league innings. Altavilla is likely to have a similar role with Seattle again in 2019.

