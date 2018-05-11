Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Impressive in first rehab outing
Altavilla (shoulder) fired a scoreless inning in Double-A Arkansas' win over Springfield on Thursday, recording two strikeouts.
The recovering right-hander got through his frame on an efficient 15 pitches, nine of which he got into the strike zone. The one inning he worked represents half of Altavilla's projected workload with the Travelers, as the Mariners would like to see him throw a total of two innings over a three-day period to corroborate the fitness of his shoulder before activating him from the 10-day disabled list.
