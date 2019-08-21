Altavilla (forearm) fired a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Altavilla continues to dominate at the Triple-A level in his rehab assignment, with Tuesday's outing qualifying as his third consecutive scoreless appearance with the Rainiers. Altavilla appears ready to head back to the big leagues at any time and could be a factor as a setup option for the Mariners down the stretch.