Altavilla (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unclear what Altavilla is dealing with at the moment, but the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. He apparently picked up the injury during his last outing, during which he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while recording just one out. Altavilla will be eligible to come off the disabled list May 10, though whether he'll be ready to return by then remains to be seen. Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.