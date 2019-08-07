Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Live batting practice on tap
Altavilla (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday and will throw live batting practice Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla has been making steady progress over the last week-plus since initiating a throwing program July 27. The veteran right-hander could embark on a rehab assignment if he's able to get through his live batting practice session without setbacks.
