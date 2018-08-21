Mariners' Dan Altavilla: More rehab outings to come
Altavilla (forearm) will work more rehab outings after allowing three earned runs on four hits and a walk over 1.2 innings across his first two appearances for Triple-A Tacoma last Wednesday and Saturday.
Altavilla described his efforts as just "okay" so far, with the right-hander taking the loss in his most recent appearance against Fresno after giving up a solo home run to Jack Mayfield during his one inning of work. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since June 6, so some early struggles after more than two months off are to be expected. Altavilla is likely slated for at least 3-to-4 more appearances at minimum with the Rainiers before he's seriously considered for activation, with that timeline naturally fluid depending on his performances and personnel needs at the big-league level.
