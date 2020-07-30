Altavilla recorded his first save in a win over the Angels on Wednesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Manager Scott Servais had talked about Altavilla as one of his rotating pool of candidates for ninth-inning work during summer camp, and Wednesday, the hard-throwing right-hander proved to be up to the task. Altavilla was relatively sharp while getting nine of 15 pitches into the strike zone and wiggling out of potential trouble by retiring Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani after surrendering a one-out double to Mike Trout. Altavilla's already impressive velocity is notably up through his first two appearances, as he's averaging 97.8 mph on his fastball, an uptick from last season's 96.6 mph. With projected Yoshihisa Hirano (illness) still in the process of building his arm back up in Arizona, Altavilla may be in line for more save chances in the short term if the Mariners' bats can set him up for such.