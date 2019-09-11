Altavilla (1-0) was credited with his first victory of the season in a win over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout without surrendering a hit over a scoreless eighth inning.

Altavilla's first 2019 victory thus comes at the tail end of the campaign, although considering he missed nearly two months with a forearm issue, it's notable nonetheless. The right-hander had endured a couple of multi-run hiccups prior to his placement on the injured list in early July, but he's fired 3.2 scoreless, one-hit frames across four appearances since his return.