Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Notches second win Thursday
Altavilla (2-2) allowed a hit, uncorked a wild pitch and recorded a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Indians on Thursday.
It was an eventful appearance for the right-hander, who advanced Jason Kipnis to third with an errant offering to open his outing. Altavilla bounced back to get the dangerous Jose Ramirez on a swinging strikeout, but subsequently surrendered an RBI single to Edwin Encarnacion -- a run that was charged to fellow reliever Marc Rzepczynski -- before retiring Michael Brantley on an inning-ending flyball. Despite some struggles Thursday, Altavilla has bounced back from allowing three earned runs over two consecutive appearances earlier in April to notch two holds and Thursday's win in his last three trips to the mound.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Bounces back with third hold•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Allows go-ahead homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs first win Friday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Takes first loss of season•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs hold in Opening Day win•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Strong spring continues Saturday•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?