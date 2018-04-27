Altavilla (2-2) allowed a hit, uncorked a wild pitch and recorded a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Indians on Thursday.

It was an eventful appearance for the right-hander, who advanced Jason Kipnis to third with an errant offering to open his outing. Altavilla bounced back to get the dangerous Jose Ramirez on a swinging strikeout, but subsequently surrendered an RBI single to Edwin Encarnacion -- a run that was charged to fellow reliever Marc Rzepczynski -- before retiring Michael Brantley on an inning-ending flyball. Despite some struggles Thursday, Altavilla has bounced back from allowing three earned runs over two consecutive appearances earlier in April to notch two holds and Thursday's win in his last three trips to the mound.