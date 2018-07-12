Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Playing light catch
Altavilla (forearm) has progressed to playing light catch but has yet to throw off a mound, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla has been sidelined since June 7, and he'd been shut down from any type of throwing until recently. While this latest development is encouraging, the right-hander clearly has a long way to go before even beginning a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Could resume throwing soon•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Remains shut down from throwing•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Hits disabled list with UCL sprain•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless inning in MLB return•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Back with big club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...