Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Plays light catch Friday
Altavilla (shoulder) played light catch Friday and will likely throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais has stated that he believes Altavilla will need at least an inning or two of minor-league rehab work before eventually being activated. Given that projection, Altavilla is unlikely to return until the Mariners' next homestand, which begins with a May 15 contest versus the Rangers.
