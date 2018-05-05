Altavilla (shoulder) played light catch Friday and will likely throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais has stated that he believes Altavilla will need at least an inning or two of minor-league rehab work before eventually being activated. Given that projection, Altavilla is unlikely to return until the Mariners' next homestand, which begins with a May 15 contest versus the Rangers.