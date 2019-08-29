Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Promotion likely imminent
Altavilla (forearm), who was charged with a loss and a blown save in his most recent rehab outing for Triple-A Tacoma, is nevertheless a likely candidate to join the Mariners when rosters expand Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla's stumble versus Fresno on Monday consisted of the right-hander allowing four earned runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman over just one-third of an inning. However, those struggles are basically an outlier, considering Altavilla had allowed just one earned run over his first five rehab outings prior to his struggles against the Grizzlies. He'll likely be utilized as a middle reliever and setup option upon joining the big-league bullpen for the final month of the regular season.
