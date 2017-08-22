Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

He has split time almost evenly between Triple-A and the big leagues this year, but could be up for good this time, with rosters expanding in a week. Altavilla's 5.46 ERA isn't special, but he has shown the ability to miss bats (36 strikeouts in 29.2 MLB innings). Tony Zych was placed on the DL as a corresponding move.