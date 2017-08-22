Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Recalled from Triple-A
Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
He has split time almost evenly between Triple-A and the big leagues this year, but could be up for good this time, with rosters expanding in a week. Altavilla's 5.46 ERA isn't special, but he has shown the ability to miss bats (36 strikeouts in 29.2 MLB innings). Tony Zych was placed on the DL as a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent back to minors•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Fourth straight scoreless effort Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Effective in multi-inning stint Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Young flamethrower showing strikeout dominance•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: First multi-inning appearance of season Sunday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...