Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Rehab assignment location set
Altavilla (forearm) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Everett on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The fact Altavilla would begin a rehab assignment Sunday had already been revealed, but the exact affiliate hadn't been disclosed until Saturday. The right-hander is expected to throw an inning in his first appearance and is expected to need at least three of four outings before activation is considered.
