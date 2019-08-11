Altavilla (forearm) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Everett on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The fact Altavilla would begin a rehab assignment Sunday had already been revealed, but the exact affiliate hadn't been disclosed until Saturday. The right-hander is expected to throw an inning in his first appearance and is expected to need at least three of four outings before activation is considered.

More News
Our Latest Stories