Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Rehab moving to Tacoma
Altavilla (forearm) is moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla breezed through his first rehab outing with Low-A Everett on Sunday, and the Mariners have apparently decided a more stringent test in order for his second appearance. The right-hander is still projected to remain in the minors for the remainder of August before possibly being activated when rosters expand in September.
