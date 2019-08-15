Altavilla (forearm) is moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla breezed through his first rehab outing with Low-A Everett on Sunday, and the Mariners have apparently decided a more stringent test in order for his second appearance. The right-hander is still projected to remain in the minors for the remainder of August before possibly being activated when rosters expand in September.

