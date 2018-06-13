Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Remains shut down from throwing
Altavilla (forearm) is undergoing conventional rehab for what is now being termed a Grade 2 flexor mass strain and remains shut down from any baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The "conventional" aspect of Altavilla's recovery process alludes to the fact that he's not receiving any platelet-rich plasma injections. Altavilla originally reported feeling something was amiss during warmups for a June 6 appearance against the Astros, although he ultimately pitched a scoreless inning in that game. However, he hit the disabled list two days later, and according to manager Scott Servais, remains without a timetable to resume throwing.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Hits disabled list with UCL sprain•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless inning in MLB return•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Back with big club•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs third win Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart