Altavilla (forearm) is undergoing conventional rehab for what is now being termed a Grade 2 flexor mass strain and remains shut down from any baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The "conventional" aspect of Altavilla's recovery process alludes to the fact that he's not receiving any platelet-rich plasma injections. Altavilla originally reported feeling something was amiss during warmups for a June 6 appearance against the Astros, although he ultimately pitched a scoreless inning in that game. However, he hit the disabled list two days later, and according to manager Scott Servais, remains without a timetable to resume throwing.