Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Returns for Game 2 of doubleheader
Altavilla (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list to serve as the Mariners' 26th player for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla had his lone rehab appearance at Double-A Arkansas on Thursday, and the Mariners apparently felt well enough to activate him after the one outing. The 25-year-old had a 4.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 12.1 innings prior to hitting the disabled list with AC joint inflammation in late April.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Impressive in first rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: First rehab outing set•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Begins rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Plays light catch Friday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Set to resume throwing Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...