Altavilla (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list to serve as the Mariners' 26th player for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla had his lone rehab appearance at Double-A Arkansas on Thursday, and the Mariners apparently felt well enough to activate him after the one outing. The 25-year-old had a 4.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 12.1 innings prior to hitting the disabled list with AC joint inflammation in late April.

