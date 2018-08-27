Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Rocky outing in rehab
Altavilla (forearm) allowed three earned runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning in Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Saturday. He now has an 18.90 ERA over the 3.1 innings encompassing his current rehab stint, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Although the Rainiers ultimately pulled out the victory, Altavilla was charged with a blown save after failing to protect the 4-2 lead he inherited when entering the game in the seventh. The right-hander surrendered a single and a trio of doubles during his time on the mound, making it his fourth rocky outing in as many minor-league appearances during his current rehab. Despite the reliever's struggles, manager Scott Servais managed to find the silver lining when commenting Sunday. "The stuff looked OK, velocity-wise is typically what you see out of Danny," Servais said. "The location and executing pitches, not quite there yet, but he'll have a couple more of those rehab starts."
