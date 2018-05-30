Altavilla fired a scoreless inning in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.

The 25-year-old righty picked up right where he'd left off before his most recent demotion to Triple-A Tacoma, posting his sixth straight scoreless effort at the big-league level. Altavilla has lowered his ERA from 4.38 to 3.06 during that stretch, allowing just one single during the 5.1 innings covering that span.