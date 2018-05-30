Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless inning in MLB return
Altavilla fired a scoreless inning in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.
The 25-year-old righty picked up right where he'd left off before his most recent demotion to Triple-A Tacoma, posting his sixth straight scoreless effort at the big-league level. Altavilla has lowered his ERA from 4.38 to 3.06 during that stretch, allowing just one single during the 5.1 innings covering that span.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Back with big club•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Grabs third win Friday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Scoreless ninth in DL return•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Returns for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Impressive in first rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...