Altavilla (shoulder) fired a scoreless ninth inning during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, recording a strikeout.

The right-hander was exceedingly sharp over his 15 pitches, getting 11 into the strike zone while setting down Jeimer Candelario, Victor Reyes and Victor Martinez to close out the win. It was an encouraging first outing after a disabled list stint for Altavilla, who ultimately needed only one minor-league rehab appearance to be deemed ready for activation.