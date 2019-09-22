Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Second win of season
Altavilla (2-1) was credited with the win in an extra-innings victory over the Orioles on Saturday, allowing a hit over a scoreless 12th inning. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.
Altavilla fired 21 pitches overall and successfully preserved a 6-6 tie, which enabled him to become the pitcher of record after Tim Lopes notched a go-ahead RBI infield single in the visitors' half of the 13th and Erik Swanson followed with his second save. Except for a three-run hiccup against the Reds on Sept. 12, Altavilla has been effective since returning form the injured list at the beginning of September, posting a 3.86 ERA and notching both of his wins on the season across his eight appearances .
