Altavilla was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Altavilla will head back down to the minors, despite putting up solid numbers out of the bullpen. In 18 games, he posted a 3.24 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 12 walks across 16.2 innings. The Mariners called up John Andreoli from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

