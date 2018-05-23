Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent down Wednesday
Altavilla was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Altavilla will head back down to the minors, despite putting up solid numbers out of the bullpen. In 18 games, he posted a 3.24 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 12 walks across 16.2 innings. The Mariners called up John Andreoli from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
