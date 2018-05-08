Altavilla (shoulder) reported to Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla is on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and if all goes well, the right-hander will make his first rehab appearance for Arkansas on Thursday. It's unclear how many appearances Altavilla will have to make before being cleared to rejoin the Mariners, but this is a step in the right direction.