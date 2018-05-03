Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Set to resume throwing Friday
Altavilla (shoulder) will resume throwing Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Altavilla landed on the 10-day DL earlier in the week with AC joint inflammation, but the issue has already subsided after a couple days of rest. Barring any setbacks, Altavilla could be back in action after a brief stay on the shelf. He's eligible to return May 10.
