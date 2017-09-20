Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sidelined with ankle issue
Altavilla isn't expected to be available for the Mariners' next few games after he took a line drive off his right ankle in Saturday's game against the Astros, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.
It's believed that Altavilla is just dealing with some soreness stemming from the incident, so the Mariners are hopeful he'll be able to appear again before the season draws to a close Oct. 1. Altavilla has been one of the Mariners' top performers out of the bullpen since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma at the beginning of the month, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out four batters.
More News
