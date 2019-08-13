Altavilla (forearm) fired a perfect fifth inning in Low-A Everett's loss to Hillsboro on Sunday, recording two strikeouts.

It was unsurprisingly a strong outing for Altavilla, who was facing a level of competition he was expected to do well against. The right-hander fired 15 pitches overall, nine which found the strike zone. Altavilla is projected for additional minor-league outings, and he's likely to move up at least one level for his next appearance.

