Altavilla, who secured his third hold of spring in Saturday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Cubs by striking out the only batter he faced, has generated a 1-1 record and 1.80 ERA over 10 spring appearances.

He's also racked up 14 strikeouts and only issued a pair of free passes across 10 innings, leaving him primed for what could be another fairly robust role out of the bullpen in 2018. Altavilla posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB across 46.2 innings over 41 appearances in 2017, his first extended major-league tenure. However, it's worth noting he also notched just two holds despite his relatively strong workload, a pattern which would cap his overall value to an extent in the coming season if it persists.