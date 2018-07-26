Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Takes another step in recovery
Altavilla (forearm) extended his throwing distance to 120 feet Wednesday and is on track for an Aug. 3 bullpen session if he remains free of setbacks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Altavilla had just reached a distance of 90 feet over the weekend, so Wednesday's increase was particularly encouraging with it coming just a few days later. The right-hander has had no apparent setbacks thus far, and he'll likely play catch at least once more off flat ground before taking a mound again Aug. 3.
