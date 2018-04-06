Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Takes first loss of season
Altavilla (0-1) recorded three strikeouts and allowed an earned run on three hits over 1.1 innings in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.
Altavilla was impressive while recording strikeouts against Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Ehire Adrianza, but he also allowed a go-ahead 409-foot home run to Mitch Garver in the seventh that ended up saddling him with the loss. The 25-year-old right-hander's ERA had been unblemished in his two appearances prior to Thursday, and despite the hiccup, he carries the upside to serve as one of manager Scott Servais' most effective bullpen options this season.
