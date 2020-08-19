Altavilla (1-2) was charged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on one hit and two walks over one inning. He also recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander came on in the eighth and was charged with preserving a 1-1 tie, but Altavilla saw matters unravel after recording two outs against the first three hitters he faced. Corey Seager's RBI single to right that plated Austin Barnes ultimately proved to be the deciding run in the contest and made Altavilla the pitcher of record. Factoring in Tuesday's stumble, Altavilla has allowed at least one run in four of nine appearances this season, although the gap between his 7.27 ERA and 4.41 FIP and his 25.0 percent strikeout rate suggests he has the potential to hit his stride at some point.