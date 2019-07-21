Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Throws for first time since injury
Altavilla (elbow) played catch prior to Saturday's game against the Angels, the Associated Press reports.
The recovering reliever remains weeks away from a return, but the fact he was able to pick up a baseball again shortly into the second half is reason for cautious optimism that he'll eventually be able to contribute before the 2019 campaign wraps up. There were concerns Altavilla might require Tommy John surgery when he initially suffered his injury in a July 5 appearance, but a subsequent MRI revealed his ulnar collateral ligament was free of any damage. Altavilla is presumably still weeks away from a minor-league rehab assignment.
