Altavilla (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He worked around a base hit and a walk to deliver a scoreless sixth inning in relief in the Mariners' 11-3 win over the Rangers.

Altavilla was making his first appearance with the big club since July 5 after the forearm issue forced him to the injured list for the second time on the season. He'll look to prove his health over the final month of the campaign with the hope of securing a meaningful role in the Seattle bullpen heading into 2020.