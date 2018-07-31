Altavilla (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla has been on the DL since with a Grade 2 flexor mass strain since early June, so this doesn't really impact his timetable as he's still a few weeks away from returning. He recently extended his throwing distance to 120 feet and is expected to throw a bullpen session Friday, which will give us a better indication of where he's at in his recovery.

