Altavilla was projected to secure a bullpen spot on the Opening Day roster when spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed reliever's Cactus League performance wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement, as he posted a 7.20 ERA and .304 BAA across five innings over five spring training appearances. Altavilla built up some equity during the 2016-18 seasons before struggling last year with a career-worst 5.52 ERA and .143 WHIP over 17 appearances. He also missed time with a forearm injury. Altavilla does boast plenty of swing-and-miss upside thanks to a high 90s fastball, one that's helped him generate a strikeout rate of 25.6 percent or better in each of the last three campaigns.