Altavilla allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Rockies on Sunday. He struck out one.

Altavilla's outing started out harmlessly enough when he retired the first two batters he faced, but he ultimately surrendered a two-run single to Matt Kemp after putting Garrett Hampson, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon on. Altavilla was subsequently charged with an additional run after exiting for his second three-run outing over the last four appearances. Those are Altavilla's only hiccups thus far this season across six trips to the mound, but they've been enough to push his ERA to a bloated 9.53 across 5.2 innings.