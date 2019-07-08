The MRI that Altavilla (elbow) underwent Sunday revealed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, meaning he'll avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

While he contends with a strained flexor mass in his right elbow, Altavilla will require at least a month or two of rehab, so the 26-year-old could be a shutdown candidate if he fails to show meaningful improvement by the end of August. That said, the fact that he'll at least steer clear of Tommy John surgery and the year-and-a-half recovery timeline that typically accompanies the procedure is a positive development for the right-hander. Injury and ineffectiveness has limited Altavilla to just seven appearances out of the big-league bullpen in 2019.