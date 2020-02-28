Altavilla allowed one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

The 27-year-old bounced between Triple-A Tacoma and the majors in 2019 and also missed some time with an elbow injury, but he was promoted for September and finished the year with a 5.52 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 14.2 frames. Yoshihisa Hirano is expected to work in a high-leverage role, but Seattle's bullpen jobs otherwise appear up for grabs. Altavilla flashed his potential with a 2.61 ERA and 1.26 WHIP and five holds in 22 appearances during 2018, and a strong showing in spring training could help solidify a late-inning role for this season.