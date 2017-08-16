Vogelbach, 24, is hitting .324 with two home runs and 10 RBI over his last 10 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

The acquisition of Yonder Alonso from the Oakland Athletics all but assured that Vogelbach would be nothing more than a September call-up. However, both Alonso and Danny Valencia will be free agents after the season, so the possibility remains that Vogelbach could be vying for the starting job at first base heading into the 2018 campaign.