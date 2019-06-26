Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Another long ball in win
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Vogelbach's two-run shot in the third inning brought home Domingo Santana and extended the Mariners' lead to 4-1 at the time. The 26-year-old slugger also extended his on-base streak to nine games with Tuesday's performance, and he's boosted his season average 10 points to .251 since the calendar flipped to June after limping to a .187 average during May.
