Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Back in action Monday

Vogelbach (shoulder) is starting at DH and hitting cleanup Monday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vogelbach is back in action after missing Sunday's game due to a sore left shoulder. The 26-year-old slugger, who is slashing .179/.289/.410 with three home runs and a 35.6 percent strikeout rate through 12 games this month, will face righty Adrian Sampson in Monday's series opener.