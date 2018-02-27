Vogelbach (foot) is serving as the designated hitter and batting fourth Tuesday against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Vogelbach is set to return to action after missing the past couple of games with a bruised foot. The issue was never thought to be anything overly serious, and he'll likely return to playing the field Wednesday.

