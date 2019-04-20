Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two walks in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Vogelbach appeared to slow down briefly over a three-game period earlier in the week, but he's right back to wielding a red-hot bat. Friday, the slugger broke a modest five-game long-ball drought and also drove in his first runs since April 11. Factoring in Friday's performance, Vogelbach is hitting .354 through his first 63 plate appearances, and the pair of free passes he drew Friday pushed his walk rate to a hefty 20.6 percent.