Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Back on home-run train in win
Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two walks in a win over the Angels on Friday.
Vogelbach appeared to slow down briefly over a three-game period earlier in the week, but he's right back to wielding a red-hot bat. Friday, the slugger broke a modest five-game long-ball drought and also drove in his first runs since April 11. Factoring in Friday's performance, Vogelbach is hitting .354 through his first 63 plate appearances, and the pair of free passes he drew Friday pushed his walk rate to a hefty 20.6 percent.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base five times in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Plays hero in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Tear continues in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base four times in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes deep twice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start