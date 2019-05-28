Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Blasts 15th homer

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Mariners' 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Monday.

Vogelbach absolutely unloaded on a pitch from Jose Leclerc in the seventh inning, sending the ball into the upper deck at T-Mobile Park for his 15th long ball of the year. The 26-year-old's average is down to .253 after his torrid start to the season, but through 146 at-bats he's still posting an excellent .389 on-base percentage and slugging .610, giving hope that the early-season success is sustainable.