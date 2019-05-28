Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Blasts 15th homer
Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Mariners' 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Monday.
Vogelbach absolutely unloaded on a pitch from Jose Leclerc in the seventh inning, sending the ball into the upper deck at T-Mobile Park for his 15th long ball of the year. The 26-year-old's average is down to .253 after his torrid start to the season, but through 146 at-bats he's still posting an excellent .389 on-base percentage and slugging .610, giving hope that the early-season success is sustainable.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Rips 14th homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 13th homer in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers in third straight game•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers for second straight night•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal