Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Blasts two homers

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

It's Vogelbach's second two-homer performance in the past week, though Wednesday's effort busted him out of an 0-for-12 slump in which he had seven strikeouts. The 26-year-old is slashing .233/.361/.511 with 25 home runs and 59 RBI this season.