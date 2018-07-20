Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Called up from Tacoma
Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Vogelbach will return to the big leagues after spending the past month in Triple-A. Over that time, he hit .305 with a .981 OPS and 18 RBI. He will likely see some time at first base against right-handers, especially given Ryon Healy's struggles at the dish.
