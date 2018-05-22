Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Called up from Triple-A
Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Oakland.
After Dee Gordon (toe) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, Vogelbach was called up in a corresponding move. He slashed .204/.317/.352 with two home runs and five RBI over 19 games with Seattle before being banished to the minors April 25.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks three homers during doubleheader•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Pair of homers since Triple-A arrival•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Heads back to minors•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Hits home run Saturday•
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...