Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Catches breather
Vogelback will head to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
The Rays are expected to deploy a lefty in Jalen Beeks as the primary pitcher, so Vogelback will get the night off. Omar Narvaez will slot in as the designated hitter with Vogelbach on the bench.
